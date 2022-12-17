DU UG Admission 2022: Special spot round admission schedule released at du.ac.in

Delhi University has released DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round admission schedule. The admission schedule for special spot round is available on the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

The declaration of vacant seats for special spot admission round is on December 18, 2022 and candidates can apply for the admission round from December 19 to December 20, 2022. The declaration of allocated list will be on December 22, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat is from December 22 to December 23, 2022.

As per the official notice, candidates who had applied in CSAS 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round. Failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD. The varsity will not give any option of upgrade and withdraw during the special spot admission round. The seat allocated in the special spot admission round will be final.

