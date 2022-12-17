Home / Education / Admissions / DU UG Admission 2022: Special spot round admission schedule released at du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: Special spot round admission schedule released at du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Dec 17, 2022 09:18 AM IST

DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round admission schedule has been released. Candidates can check the schedule below.

DU UG Admission 2022: Special spot round admission schedule released at du.ac.in(Amal KS/HT file photo)
DU UG Admission 2022: Special spot round admission schedule released at du.ac.in(Amal KS/HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University has released DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round admission schedule. The admission schedule for special spot round is available on the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

The declaration of vacant seats for special spot admission round is on December 18, 2022 and candidates can apply for the admission round from December 19 to December 20, 2022. The declaration of allocated list will be on December 22, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat is from December 22 to December 23, 2022.

As per the official notice, candidates who had applied in CSAS 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round. Failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD. The varsity will not give any option of upgrade and withdraw during the special spot admission round. The seat allocated in the special spot admission round will be final.

Complete Schedule Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education
du admissions education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out