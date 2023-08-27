DU UG Admission 2023: Over 65,900 students Secure Seats in DU Colleges after round three

This year a total of 65,937 students have secured seats in Delhi University colleges so far for the academic session 2023-24 through three rounds of DU UG admission 2023. A total of 24,178 candidates were allotted seats in the third phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). U UG Admission 2023: Over 65,900 students Secure Seats in DU Colleges after round three

17,284 students out of the total number of applicants accepted the allotted seats. After reviewing the applications, the colleges accepted 12,750 candidates.

Candidates were able to accept the seat after the third round till August 24. The deadline for payment was August 26 at 4:59 p.m. The deadline for paying fees has been extended by the University till 11:59 p.m on August 26.

In addition to the third round of admissions, the university held admissions for their supernumerary seats, of which 1,544 seats were allocated among all colleges under the sports quota, 886 seats under the quota for extracurricular activities, and 3,117 seats in the category CW (children/widows of the armed forces).

Depending on the number of seats available, the University might announce additional rounds. classes for undergraduate programmes across all colleges of the varsity for session 2023-24 commenced on August 16. The classes for undergraduate programmes in all colleges of the university began on August 16 for the session 2023–24.

