DUET PG 2022: Delhi University releases seat matrix for PG programs at du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Nov 08, 2022 09:55 AM IST

DUET PG 2022 releases seat matrix for PG programs. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

University of Delhi has released the DUET 2022 seat matrix for PG programs. The revised seat matrix link can be checked by all the candidates through the official site UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

The seat matrix of PG programs of the some of the programs have been revised. Candidates can login to their dashboard to give their revised preferences for the Departments/ Colleges on or before November 13, 2022 till 5 pm.

The preferences submitted by the candidates will become the basis for provisional allocations of seats. During this preference change window, candidates who wish to update their marks, can also do so.

The DUET PG examination was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 2, and 21. The result has not been declared yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates on results.

Official Notice Here 

Seat Matrix 

du admissions education
