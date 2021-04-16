IND USA
The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC issued the notice which has also been forwarded to Punjab.
FMGE June 2021 registration begins today on nbe.edu.in, check schedule here

FMGE June 2021 registration begins today. Candidates can apply through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. Check complete schedule here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:47 AM IST

National Board of Examination, NBE has started the registration process for FMGE June 2021 on Friday, April 16, 2021. Candidates who are interested to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2021 can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The online application link will be activated at 3 pm today.

The last date to apply for the examination is May 6, 2021, till 11.55 pm. To appear in FMGE 2021, a candidate must be a citizen of India or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

Candidates should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as a medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated to apply for the examination.

Official notification here

Complete Schedule

Check the complete schedule given below.

Opening date of application April 16, 2021
Closing date of application May 6, 2021
Examination date June 18, 2021
Declaration of result June 30, 2021 

The examination comprises of one paper having 300 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English Language only. There is no negative marking in the exam. A candidate shall be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination.

