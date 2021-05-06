IND USA
FMGE June 2021 registration ends today on nbe.edu.in, here’s how to apply
admissions

FMGE June 2021 registration process will end today. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. Check how to apply below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 11:40 AM IST

National Board of Examination, NBE will end the registration process for FMGE June 2021 on May 6, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2021 can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The link will remain active till 11.55 pm on May 6.

The examination will be conducted on June 18, 2021 and the result will be announced on June 30, 2021.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as a medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

FMGC June 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

• Click on FMGE June 2021 link available on the home page.

• Press the new registration link and enter the required details.

• Once the registration is done, login to the account by using the credentials.

• Fill in the boxes and make the payment of application fees.

• Upload the photograph, signature, thumb impression and prescribed documents.

• Enter the test city and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.


Topics
national board of examinations medical education in india nbe.edu.in common admission test + 2 more

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC issued the notice which has also been forwarded to Punjab. (HT file)
