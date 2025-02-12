Get empowered to lead and thrive in all industries with IIM Kozhikode’s Women Leadership Programme

LinkedIn Economic Graph data reveals that despite progress, women continue to encounter challenges in reaching leadership positions due to biases, societal norms, and structural barriers1. Women still hold only 12% of CXO roles and just 1.6% of leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies in India. As of 2024, women occupy 23.2% of leadership positions in corporate India, a figure that shows significant progress but still highlights the need for greater inclusion in top leadership roles2. Empowering women leaders with strategic skills, confidence, and vision at IIM Kozhikode’s leadership programme.

This is where IIM Kozhikode's Women Leadership Programme comes into play. Designed for mid-career and senior women executives, the 10-month programme empowers participants to break barriers and prepare for roles in top management and board positions. With a focus on enhancing financial expertise, digital transformation and inclusive leadership, the programme equips women with the tools to navigate the challenges in leadership, promote diversity, and drive meaningful change.

As more women ascend to leadership positions in the future, this programme will help bridge the gender gap by shaping strong, confident leaders ready to take on the corporate world.

Navigate all industrial challenges with IIMK’s Women Leadership Programme

Lead with confidence by enrolling in IIM Kozhikode’s Women Leadership Programme, a 10-month programme designed for mid-career and senior women executives. This transformative programme equips participants with advanced skills in financial acumen, digital transformation, and inclusive leadership, empowering them to thrive in top management and board roles. By fostering innovation, growth, and inclusivity, the programme helps women leaders harness their strengths, overcome biases, and drive impactful change. Prepare to shatter glass ceilings and create a lasting impact on your organisation and the corporate world.

Benefits of pursuing IIMK’s Women Leadership Programme

Participate in 100% live, interactive sessions led by IIMK’s Directors and Deans.

Attend workshops and group coaching sessions with leading industry experts.

Gain practical insights through action learning projects and case-based sessions.

Solve real-world leadership challenges with a comprehensive capstone project.

Experience two on-campus immersions (4+1 days) at IIM Kozhikode.

Earn prestigious IIMK Executive Alumni Status upon successful completion.

Leadership skills you’ll master with the programme

Unlock your leadership potential with IIMK’s Women Leadership Programme, designed to empower you with skills and strategies to lead with confidence and impact. By the end of the programme, participants will gain the following skillset:

Overcome barriers and biases : Tackle leadership challenges with confidence and effective decision-making.

: Tackle leadership challenges with confidence and effective decision-making. Champion diversity and inclusion: Design strategies to foster gender-balanced, inclusive leadership.

Design strategies to foster gender-balanced, inclusive leadership. Lead high-performance teams : Inspire, influence, and excel with women-entered leadership strategies.

: Inspire, influence, and excel with women-entered leadership strategies. Enhance negotiation skills: Strengthen your ability to influence decisions and drive impactful outcomes.

Strengthen your ability to influence decisions and drive impactful outcomes. Build resilience: Cultivate a growth mindset to excel in dynamic, challenging environments.

Cultivate a growth mindset to excel in dynamic, challenging environments. Navigate organisational politics: Communicate assertively and lead with poise and confidence.

What makes IIMK’s Women Leadership Programme unique?

IIMK’s Women Leadership Programme offers a comprehensive learning experience, combining workshops, coaching, group activities, and real-world projects to empower women leaders.

Interactive workshops: Participate in five in-person workshops on strategic negotiation, design thinking, and resilience-building for practical leadership insights.

Participate in five in-person workshops on strategic negotiation, design thinking, and resilience-building for practical leadership insights. Personalised coaching: Benefit from expert-led sessions to develop a growth mindset, assertive communication, and close skill gaps with tailored coaching.

Benefit from expert-led sessions to develop a growth mindset, assertive communication, and close skill gaps with tailored coaching. Collaborative group activities: Engage in dynamic peer activities, including personal branding workshops and role-specific coaching.

Engage in dynamic peer activities, including personal branding workshops and role-specific coaching. Case-based learning: Tackle real-world challenges with IIMK faculty through case discussions on financial leadership and strategic management.

Tackle real-world challenges with IIMK faculty through case discussions on financial leadership and strategic management. Action learning and capstone project: Apply your skills in hands-on projects and design strategic leadership plans for sustainable success.

Who is this programme for?

This programme empowers women with the tools to excel in dynamic leadership roles and make a lasting impact.

Mid-career women professionals: Enhance executive presence, build strategic and financial skills, and confidently overcome barriers. Prepare for leadership roles and team management.

Enhance executive presence, build strategic and financial skills, and confidently overcome barriers. Prepare for leadership roles and team management. Senior women leaders: Drive transformative change, lead digital innovation, and foster diversity. Strengthen decision-making, negotiation, and ethical leadership for sustainable success.

Programme details

Starts on: March 31, 2025

Duration: 10 Months

Programme Fee: ₹3,50,000

Eligibility: Graduate or Diploma Holder with a minimum of 5 years’ experience

About IIMK

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK also has the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (2019), MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute is also regularly featured among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

IIM Kozhikode also jumped two spots to #70 among the top 80 open-enrolment executive programme providers globally, catapulting the 28-year IIM into an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. Over the past two decades, IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1,300 MDP programmes, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, including several Fortune 500 companies.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments across the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.