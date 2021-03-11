Govt decides to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools from 2021-22
The government on Wednesday said it has decided to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools across the country from the academic session 2021-22.
At present, 33 Sainik schools are operating in the country.
"After the success of pilot Project for admission of girl cadets in Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram, in the academic session 2018-19, the government has decided to admit girl cadets along with boys in all Sainik Schools from the academic session 2021-22," Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in Lok Sabha.
He also said the government is proposing to bring a new scheme for setting up Sainik schools in the country in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.
"The endeavour is to provide schooling opportunities in 'CBSE Plus' type of educational environment by involving desirous government/private schools/NGOs to partner in establishing/aligning their system with Sainik schools ethos, value system and national pride," Naik said in a written reply.
The Sainik schools are run by Sainik Schools Society which is under administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. The aim of establishing Sainik schools was to prepare the students from an early age for their entry into the Indian armed forces.
Sainik schools are established on receipt of specific requests from state governments. Earlier, only boy cadets were allowed to enrol in Sainik schools.
To a separate question, Naik said no formation or unit has been withdrawn from North-Eastern states during 2020-21.
"In view of the security situation in the North-East region, re-alignment of operational role of some Army units has been carried out," he said.
