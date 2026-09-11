Delhi Metro will begin services at 6 am across all lines on the day of the NDA and CDS 2 examinations, providing early-morning connectivity to candidates travelling to their examination centres. UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Exam 2026: Delhi Metro to start services at 6 am across all lines on exam day (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The decision to start the Metro early came after a CDS aspirant raised concerns about the availability of early morning Metro services to reach examination centres before the reporting time.

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Taking note of the concern, the Delhi Traffic Police coordinated with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to facilitate candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations.

The Delhi Traffic Police took its official X handle to make the announcement. However, Delhi Metro also made it official on its official X handle.

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The tweet by DMRC reads, “Early Resumption of Metro Services To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026. Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

The examination will be held on September 13, 2026 all over India.

The Combined Defence Services Exam II will be held in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11 am for English, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm for General Knowledge and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm for Elementary Mathematics.

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm for Mathematics and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for the General Ability test.

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The entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination. No candidates shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry. Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except at the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

The Commission has already released the admit card for both examinations. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website.

The e-Admit card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026 and the Combined Defence Service II 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.