GPAT 2021 results expected today at gpat.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on Monday, March 15.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on Monday, March 15. The agency had conducted the GPAT 2021 examination on February 27 throughout the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
The answer key and question paper of GPAT 2021 examination was released on Sunday, March 7. Candidates were given chance to check the GPAT 2021 answer key and question paper and raise objection/s if they wanted to till March 9. The last date for display of question papers and and challenge of answer keys for GPAT 2021 was later extended from March 9 to March 11.
Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in for any update in this regard.
For any clarification, candidates can get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in.
GPAT is a national level entrance test for entry into M Pharma Programme.
