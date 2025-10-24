Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana will release Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 on October 24, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at uhsrugcounselling.com

As per the official schedule, the online deposition of provisional tuition fee through admission web portal is from October 24 to October 30, 2025. The physical document verification of candidates will be done from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

The provisional admission letter after successful document verification can be downloaded from October 31 to November 3, 2025. The last date of joining in the allotted institute is November 3, 2025.

Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana at uhsrugcounselling.com.

2. Click on Haryana NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents before the admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana.