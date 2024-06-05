 HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2024 10:27 AM IST

HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list has been released. The direct link to check is given here.

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala has released HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the list through the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list released, direct link here

Along with the merit quota, the sports quota allotment list has also been released.

The students who have secured a seat can take admission from June 5 to June 7, 2024 till 5 pm. The allotment information can be obtained by logging into the Higher Secondary Admission website through the link "Click for Higher Secondary Admission" at the Admission admission.dge.kerala.gov.in website, through Candidate Login-SWS and through the First Allot Results link in the candidate login.

Direct link to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list (merit quota)

Direct link to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list (sports quota)

HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list: How to check

To check the first allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allottees should appear at the allotment school with the allotment letter obtained from the First Allot Results link in the candidate login along with the parents along with the original certificates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSCAP.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link here
