HSCAP Kerala Plus One first supplementary allotment list released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

The Directorate of Government Education (DGE), Kerala has released the First Supplementary Allotment results for Merit Quota and Model Residential Schools for Plus One (Class 11) admissions. Candidates who have submitted their applications can download the results on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to check the category-wise final rank information of each school. DGE Kerala releases First Supplementary Allotment results for Merit Quota and Model Residential Schools for Plus One (Class 11) admissions.

How to check First Supplementary Allotment results:

Go to the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

On the home page, go to the “Candidate login” and click on the Supplementary Allotment Results link.

Check the Supplementary Allotment Results displayed on the screen.

Download and print a hard copy of the results for future needs.

As per the schedule, the admission of the first supplementary allotment began today from 10 AM to July 9, 2024, at 4 pm.

The DGE Kerala, in an official notice, stated that the allotment letter would be printed from the allotment school at the time of admission.

The notice further said that allotees should be present at the allotted school and the first page of the allotment letter should be signed by the student and parent stating the details of the documents to be produced and the language chosen for the study.

Students with Eligibility Certificates, Leaving Certificates, Character Certificates, Bonus Points, and Tie Breaks must produce the originals of the said certificate, stated DGE Kerala.

It may be mentioned here that the last day to file applications period for the Merit Quota Supplementary Allotment was July 7, 2024.

The supplementary allotment results have been published for those students who had previously applied for the phase allotment to the model residential schools but did not get the allotment or those who could not submit their applications, said the notice.

Earlier, the DGE Kerala released the HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list on June 5.

For more information, visit the official website.