AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result releasing today at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, here’s how to check

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result on July 8, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The result link will be available after 6 pm. AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the schedule, self reporting and reporting at college can be done from July 9 to July 15, 2024. Classwork will commence on July 10, 2024.

All the candidates who have applied for counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ECET 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The reporting time is 9 am everyday.

This counselling round is conducted for admission to various Engineering colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh (both University and Private) for the academic year 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.