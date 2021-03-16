IND USA
IGNOU
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31

  • The deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, March 16, further extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till March 31, 2021.

The varsity on its official Twitter handle writes, "IGNOU extends the last date of Admission and Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session till 31st March 2021."

Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

Direct link to re register for IGNOU Janaury session 2021

How to re register for IGNOU Janaury session 2021:

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

Candidates will need to register on the Portal.

Click “New Registration’ button to proceed.

Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID

If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.

