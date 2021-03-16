IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31
- The deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, March 16, further extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till March 31, 2021.
The varsity on its official Twitter handle writes, "IGNOU extends the last date of Admission and Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session till 31st March 2021."
Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.
Direct link to re register for IGNOU Janaury session 2021
How to re register for IGNOU Janaury session 2021:
Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
Candidates will need to register on the Portal.
Click “New Registration’ button to proceed.
Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID
If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for 15,198 posts begins
- UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for filling 15,198 posts of TGTs and PGTs for appointments in over 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TISS NET Results 2021 to be declared on March 19: Revised timeline
- The Tata Institute of Social Science will on Friday, March 19, announce the results of TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET PG 2021: Registration process ends today at nbe.edu.in, here's direct link
- NEET PG 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NEET PG 2021 examination online at nbe.edu.in until 11:55 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GPAT 2021 results expected today at gpat.nta.nic.in
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on Monday, March 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Students stuck in same course, late exam cycle adds to misery
- Students shared that they were desperate to write the exams for clearing backlogs but due to the inactive approach of the state varsities, they are stuck in the same course despite completion of their academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE Results 2021 declared, check NTA score for Sainik schools entrance exam
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of All India Sainik Schools entrance exam (AISSEE) 2021 for classes 6 and 9 on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No EWS quota for centrally-sponsored M.Tech courses: Anna varsity informs HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Physics, chemistry and maths to continue to be important for engineering: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET UG 2021 date announced, check important details here
- The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LSAT India 2021: Registration, exam dates and all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maths, physics, chemistry not compulsory for B.E, B. Tech degrees: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College enrollment by U.S. undergrads drops 4.5% for spring term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt decides to admit girl cadets in all Sainik schools from 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anna University pulled up for giving reservation to EWS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Student alleges ragging in women’s hostel; Bihar college denies charge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox