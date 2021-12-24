IGNOU January 2022 Session: Imp notice on fee payment for SC/ST category released

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released an important notice regarding fee payment for SC/ST category for IGNOU January 2022 Session. All SC/ST category candidates seeking fresh admissions and re-registrations in January 2022 admission cycle has been extended. Candidates who want to avail this extension can check the official notice on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, for fresh SC/ST students, the benefits of scheme is extended to academic programmes that are mentioned in it. A registration fee of ₹200/- will be charged from SC/ST applicants seeking fresh admission.

For fresh admission of January 2022, parents/ guardians income from all sources should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh during the last financial year. The income certificate should be issued by the authorized government agency while taking the admission.

Apart from this, for SC/ST students re-registering for the session, earlier process will be maintained for SC/ST students who had already availed the benefits of the scheme in earlier admission cycles within the conditions laid under notification no 32 dated 26th June, 2021.

However, the scheme is not available for modular certificate/ diploma programmes which form part of a degree programme. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON