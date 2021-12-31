IGNOU January 2022 Session: Last date today to re-register, here’s how to apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the re-registration window for IGNOU January 2022 Session on December 31, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the January session can do it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Candidates who have to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL program and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programs. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to re-register

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also started the fresh admissions part. Candidates who want to take admission in MSCMACS, PGDMCH, PGDGM, PGDHHM, DNA, PGDHIVM and PGCMDM courses can apply online. The last date for fresh admissions is till January 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

