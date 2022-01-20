IGNOU January 2022 Session: Re-registration date extended till January 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration process for IGNOU January 2022 Session. The last date has been extended till January 31, 2022. Candidates can apply online for the January session through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Candidates who have to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for the ODL program and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programs. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the varsity has launched the Masters of Arts (Corporate Social Responsibility) course from January 2022 onwards. The registration process has started and will end on January 31, 2022. Graduate degree holders can apply for the course which is available for both January and July sessions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

