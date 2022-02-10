Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU January Session 2022: Re-registration ends today, here’s how to apply
IGNOU January Session 2022: Re-registration ends today, here’s how to apply

IGNOU January Session 2022 re-registration process ends today, February 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. 
Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the re-registration process for IGNOU January Session 2022 on February 10, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process can do it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was till January 31, which was extended till February 10. 

Today is the last date to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for the ODL program and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programs. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

IGNOU January Session 2022: How to re-register online 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has launched certificate, postgraduate, and masters program in Rural Development. The programs are Certificate in Rural Development (CRD) / Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development (PGDRD / Masters in Rural Development (MARD). 

