IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline till December 7 for July 2021 admission only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes. “The last date for admission to Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Semester-based UG/PG Programmes is over,” the University has added.

Candidates can register at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION (only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes) - 07 DECEMBER 2021https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 1, 2021

