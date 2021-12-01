Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs
IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs

  • IGNOU has extended the deadline till December 7 for July 2021 admission only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes.
IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs
IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended for UG, PG programs
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline till December 7 for July 2021 admission only for Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes, except Semester-based Programmes. “The last date for admission to Certificate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Semester-based UG/PG Programmes is over,” the University has added.

Candidates can register at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

