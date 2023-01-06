Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU launches 4 PG Diploma courses of Management, apply at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU launches 4 PG Diploma courses of Management, apply at ignou.ac.in

Published on Jan 06, 2023 02:15 PM IST

IGNOU Launches four new PG Diploma courses of Management. The last date to apply for the courses is till January 31, 2023.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched four Post Graduate Diploma courses in Management. The registration process for the programmes have already started. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the courses is till January 31, 2023.

The newly added four Post Graduate Diploma Programmes in four different specialisations of Management include Human Resource Management, Financial management, Marketing Management and Operations Management.

Candidates having graduate degree (Including Chartered Accountancy/ Cost Accountancy/ Company Secretaryship) with 50% marks for general category/ 45% for reserved category as per Government of India rules can apply. The duration of the programme is minimum 1 year and maximum 3 years.

Apart from this, the varsity is also offering 7 varieties of MBA programme. The list includes- Master of Business Administration (MBA)-through ODL mode, Master of Business Administration (Banking & Finance)-MBF, Master of Business Administration (Human Resources Management)- MBAHM, Master of Business Administration (Financial Management)-MBAFM, Master of Business Administration (Marketing Management)-MBAMM, Master of Business Administration (Operations Management)-MBAOM and Master of Business Administration (Online)-MBAOL.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Story Saved
