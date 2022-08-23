IGNOU launches B.A. in Facility and Services Management (BAFSM) programme

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), School of Tourism and Hospitality Services Management launched a 3-year degree programme in the area of Facility Services Management. Facility Management is the day-to-day operations necessary to ensure a physical environment that supports an organization's needs and core function.

Interested candidates can register for the programme at the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ongoing July, 2022 session.

According to a press release issued by IGNOU, the 3-year degree programme is India's first-of-its-kind programme that will prepare candidates for careers in Facility Services Management.

A modular approach will be followed having multiple entry and exit options. Admission sessions will be both in months of July and January. The medium of instruction will be English. Eligibility for enrolling in the course is 10+2 or equivalent.

The programme was launched by Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nageshwar Rao at a function to formally launch the programme at the IGNOU Headquarters.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU complimented the school for launching a programme in the field which is seeing rapid growth and can also provide employment to the learners after completion in his presidential address.

Prof. R.P. Das, PVC said in his address that the BAFMS program is a job-oriented programme designed to acquaint the learner with the basic knowledge and skill set required to begin their career in the Facility Management Industry.

