IGNOU launches M.Sc in Food Safety and Quality Mgmt course, apply on ignou.ac.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has launched Masters in Food Safety and Quality Management course. The course duration is minimum 2 years and maximum 4 years. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The last date of submission without late fees is till February 10, 2022.

The eligibility criteria includes graduation/ post graduation in Science with Chemistry/Bio, or chemistry or microbiology as one of the subjects or graduation/ post graduation in allied sciences like Agriculture/ Food Science/ Food Technology/ Post Harvest Technology/ Engineering/ Home Science/ Life Science/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Horticulture/ Dairy Technology/ Veterinary/ Fisheries/ Hotel Management and Catering/ Hospitality Management etc or graduation with PG Diploma in Food Safety and Quality Management.

IGNOU M.Sc in Food Safety and Quality Mgmt course: How to apply

To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Click on registration link and enter the details.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and your application will be submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

