Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU MBA registration: Last date to apply is September 30, here's how to apply

IGNOU MBA registration: Last date to apply is September 30, here's how to apply

admissions
Published on Sep 29, 2022 10:51 PM IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the application process for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply online for the MBA programme at the official website ignou.ac.in.(ignou.ac.in)
Interested candidates can apply online for the MBA programme at the official website ignou.ac.in.(ignou.ac.in)
ByHT Education Desk

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the application process for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) on Friday, September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for the MBA programme at the official website ignou.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the program was September 22, 2022.

The program can be done through distance mode and through online mode. The program is available in five specialised fields.

To be eligible, candidates from the unreserved category must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in graduation and candidates from the reserved category must have received at least 45 per cent in graduation.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “The last date for re-registration for July 2022 session extended till 30th September, 2022”

Sign in using username and password

Login and apply for the program

Fill the application form and upload documents

Submit and save for future purposes

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou business administration
ignou business administration

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out