IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Last date to register today, direct link to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration for IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 on January 14, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 through official website NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

The last date to make payment of application fees is till January 15, 2022. The application correction window will open on January 16 and will end on January 18, 2022. Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on January 18. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON