Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply
admissions

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 registration ends today, January 7, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021:&nbsp;Last date to register today, here’s how to apply
IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply
Published on Jan 07, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration for IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021 on January 7, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for Ph.D entrance exam can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The registration date was extended from December 31 to January 7, 2022. 

The last date for payment of the application fee is till January 8, 2022, and the correction in the application form can be done by candidates from January 9 to January 11, 2022. Candidates can apply for the courses through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to apply here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Exam 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of NTA IGNOU on ignou.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official website. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction period.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out