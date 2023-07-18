IGNOU revises MBA Banking and Finance admission criteria; CAIIB certification, experience not needed

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has revised admission criteria for its Master of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) or MBF programme. Now, candidates without CAIIB certification and two years experience in theBanking/Financial sector can also apply for the course. IGNOU revises MBA Banking and Finance admission criteria

As per the revised criteria for IGNOU MBA (Banking and Finance) admission, a candidates who has a three-year Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved categories) can apply for this programme.

The MBA Banking and Finance programme is offered by IGNOU's School of Management Studies.It is a two-year degree programme delivered through open and distance learning mode.

The couese was developed and launched through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IGNOU and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) to provide a post-graduate academic qualification in Banking and Finance area, IGNOU said in a press statement.

“By liberalising the eligibility, IGNOU aims to meet the aspirations of prospective candidates who wish to acquire a post graduate degree in Banking and finance areas,” it added.

Interested candidates can apply for admission through the Samarth portal, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For more details about the programme, candidates can view the student handbook and prospectus on official IGNOU website.

