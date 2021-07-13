IGNOU TEE June 2021: Time Table for UG, PG, Diploma courses released

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU TEE June 2021 timetable on July 12. The date sheet has been released for Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The Term End Examination for June will be conducted from August 3 to September 9, 2021. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned in the Question Paper. For some of the programs, the question paper will be an objective type or OMR based.

Download IGNOU TEE June 2021 Time Table

Candidates who want to appear for the examination will have to follow the guidelines issued by the government of India for social distancing and other measures pertaining to COVID19 at the exam center. The varsity has informed that in view of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario across the country, some students may not get the desired Examination Centre. The University has tried to accommodate such students in a nearby Examination Centre mentioned in their Hall Ticket.

Students who will not be able to appear in the TEE exam in August will get another chance to appear for the exam in December. For this purpose, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 2021, will be extended till December.



