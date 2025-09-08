IIM Bangalore ranks 28th worldwide, #1 in India in FT MiM 2025 Rankings, get list

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 28th position globally and the number 1 spot in India in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) 2025 rankings. The institute’s two-year full time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) soared from 41st position in 2024 to 28th this year, making IIMB the only Indian business school featured among the world’s top 30. The institute’s two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) soared from 41st position in 2024 to 28th this year, making IIMB the only Indian business school featured among the world’s top 30.(File)

The FT MiM rankings evaluate business schools on 19 parameters, combining alumni feedback (56%) with school-supplied data (44%). As per a press note issued by the institute, IIMB excelled across key areas including career outcomes, diversity, sustainability, and global exposure.

Career Outcomes and Salary Growth

A very significant highlight this year is a remarkable 47% increase in average alumni salaries, the highest among India’s top three business schools. IIMB also ranked second in India for weighted salaries, reflecting its strong industry connections and global employability.

IIMB also recorded significant progress in sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) teaching. Its carbon footprint rank improved dramatically — rising from 73rd in 2024 to 13th in 2025 — driven by the institute’s ongoing initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality and integrate sustainability-focused learning into its curriculum.

The institute has also strengthened its focus on diversity and inclusion. Over the past year:

Female faculty representation increased from 22% to 25%

Female student enrolment rose from 33% to 40%

Women on the governing board grew from 30% to 40%

In addition, IIMB welcomed more international students, reflecting its expanding global footprint and growing recognition among international applicants.

Commenting on the achievement, Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Director In-charge of IIMB, said, “We benchmark ourselves with the best institutions worldwide. This ranking is proof of IIMB’s impact not just in India, but globally. Our aim is to develop leaders who can handle complex global challenges.”

The University of St Gallen in Switzerland maintained its top position on the list, followed by HEC Paris, Insead and ESCP.