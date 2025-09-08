NEET PG: What should be the next step if you don’t secure the desired rank?

NEET PG: Not getting the NEET PG 2025 rank you wanted may feel like a major blow, especially after countless hours put in, sleepless nights, and countless revisions. But here is the good news, your journey to be a specialist doctor is not over. There are thousands of students who are in the same position every year, and many of them still realise their dreams by making the right decisions and taking the right path. If this is you, here is what to expect next: There are thousands of students who are in the same position every year, and many of them still realise their dreams by making the right decisions and taking the right path. (HT File)

1. Think Carefully and Reset Before You Make Any Choice

The most common thoughts we have when we see a poor rank are panic, self-esteem, or comparison with others. Your NEET PG rank is not a death sentence! Your NEET PG rank is not an indication of who you are as a doctor; it’s only a number for that year. Many doctors who are now successfully practicing in a specialty did not get their dream branch on the first go. Take the time to breathe, give yourself a little time to let things settle in your mind, and reset before you rush off to make decisions. If your mind is clearer, you will be able to make plans and avoid mistakes that come from emotional frustration.

2. Explore All Counselling Options

There are many ways to get a good seat, even though your rank might not have put you in a position to secure your main preference. Remember, the counselling process is a game of choices. Fill as many options as possible during MCC and State Counselling. Make sure you are strategic in how you prefer things and use an open list instead of declaring yourself semi-committed to one or two dream branches. Countless doctors did not get a chance to enter into Medicine or Radiology on their first turn, but now they have successful careers in Anaesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Pathology, etc.

3. Think Carefully about a Gap Year

Taking a gap year may be attractive if you feel strongly about a branch of medicine or a top college, but it is imprudent to do so based on emotion! Be practical. Ask yourself: Are you able to prepare better this time? Do you have the financial and emotional support for another year? Are you going to be disciplined enough to consistently study for another 12 months? Many students do succeed in a 2nd attempt because they prepare i) smarter, not just harder. But you are going to have to be prepared for the hurdles.

4. Be Open-Minded About Specialisations Beyond the 'Most Popular'

Naturally, there are a number of students who want either Radiology, Dermatology, or General Medicine, but the world of medicine is vast and presents many opportunities. On occasion, not getting your first choice leads you to find a branch that you may even end up loving! Preventive

Medicine, Forensic Medicine, and Physiology, for example, may not sound glamorous, but they are in demand for teaching and research. New-age specialisations such as Sports Medicine, Palliative Care, and Critical Care are also gaining immense significance. Don't choose your branch based on popularity; choose based on your interests and opportunities for career expansion.

5. Get Clinical Exposure Instead of Wasting the Year

If you are thinking of an additional attempt, you should use this year wisely and productively. You can work in a hospital as a Junior Resident, observer, or assistant. You will gain invaluable experience in clinical practice, which will give you a more rounded appreciation of how it really works in the medical world, as you can add experiences to your CV. Attending conferences, reading journals, and generally keeping up to date will also positively affect your own confidence. Use this time wisely and don't think of it as a 'wasted year' think of it as gaining further exposure and development as a doctor.

6. Make Sure You Take Care of Your Mental Health Throughout the Process

Taking the NEET PG exams and preparing is a very stressful period, and depending on the results, it can sometimes be an even more stressful outcome. Ignoring your mental health through each attempt can be problematic, to say the least. Never forget that many doctors have traveled this same path and have been in similar emotions. Retaining confidence when talking with seniors, mentors, or even professional counselors can provide clarity and comfort during this time. It is not only important to remain mentally strong, but your mentality is as instrumental as academic preparation when embarking on your journey in medicine.

7. Keep in mind - Your Rank Does not Dictate Your Career

In the end, patients don't care about your NEET PG rank - they care about who the doctor is that you become. Your care, compassion, and skill will matter way more than a rank. There is a long list of doctors with mediocre ranks who are leaders in their fields today. The important thing to always remember about your career is that it is a journey that takes time - one exam result cannot dictate your fate. With resilience and passion, you can still achieve everything you see for yourself.

Missing out on your desired NEET PG 2025 rank position is not a dead end - it's simply a bend in the road. Whether you make wise counseling choices, venture into new specialities, or consider a later attempt, the most important thing is to stay the course and keep a good mindset about it. Becoming a good doctor isn't about how quickly you get into your dream seat; it's through the process and how you show up along the way. With the right mentality and planning, your dream stays alive.

(Author Gaurav Tyagi is Medical Counsellor, Career Xpert. Views are personal.)