IIT Delhi, University of Queensland joint PhD admissions open, details inside

The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) joined hands to deliver a joint PhD program through the UQ-IIT Delhi Research Academy (UQIDAR) at IIT Delhi. Students will study in both Australia and India as a part of their degree. Indian and international students will spend 3 years in India and one year in Australia(HT)

Interested candidates with a passion for research can submit their Expressions of Interest (EOI) for admission in January 2025. Candidates with backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, healthcare, humanities, or social sciences are encouraged to apply.

About the program:

Under the program, the students will spend time in both institutions and will receive a jointly awarded Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from both universities upon successful completion of the program.

Students will study in both Australia and India as a part of their degree. Indian and international students will spend 3 years in India and one year in Australia while Australian students will spend 3 years in Australia and one year in India.

Program duration: 4 years maximum (full-time)

All successful UQ–IITD PhD applicants will be offered a scholarship for the duration of their candidature for up to a maximum of 4 years (based on a full-time study load), mentioned the official website.

Important Dates:

The Expression of Interest for the UQ-IITD Joint PhD program is open until October 3, 2024. Interviews for shortlisted candidates will be conducted from November 14, 2024, to November 21, 2024. Selected candidates are required to accept their offers by December 16, 2024.

UQIDAR supports its students with generous fellowships, research travel grants, and relocation. The students will have access to both institutions' academic facilities and resources, mentioned the official press release.

For more information on the eligibility, application process, scholarship, and submission of the EOI, visit the official website.

