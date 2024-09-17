NTA Exam Calendar 2025: Where to check JEE, NEET, CUET exam dates when announced

Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases an examination calendar on its official website to inform candidates when the next editions of the entrance tests will be held. Last time, the agency released the examination calendar with tentative dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG), Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG and PG and the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). The NTA exam calendar will mention tentative dates for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and other competitive exams to be held in 2025 (For representation)

The dates for the 2024 examinations were announced on September 19, 2023. When announced, candidates can check the NTA exam calendar for 2025 at nta.ac.in.

JEE Main is held in two phases for admission to undergraduate courses offered by National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutes of technical education. NEET is for admission to undergraduate courses in medicine offered by all medical colleges in the country.

CUET UG and PG are for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions at central universities and other participating institutions while UGC NET is to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor, JRF and PhD admissions.

The 2024 editions of several entrance tests conducted by the agency were marred with controversies. The UGC NET June exam was cancelled a day after it was held with the government saying the integrity of the test might have been compromised. The hybrid (online and offline exam) method adopted for the June edition was dropped during the re-test, and the agency went with the past practice of holding it in CBT (computer-based test) mode on multiple days and shifts. Also read: UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates

After that, NTA postponed the CSIR UGC NET exam citing “unavoidable circumstances" and "logistic issues.” The test was held in July and the results have been declared.

The most controversial one was NEET UG, which was accused of large-scale malpractices like question paper leaks, fraud, and impersonation. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which refused to cancel the exam and order a re-test, saying the evidence on record did not indicate a systemic leak of the question paper, which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam. The court, however, ordered NTA to re-tally the NEET UG results which saw the merit list of over 4 lakh candidates revised, including 44 toppers who were awarded grace marks for a controversial question.