News / Education / Admissions / IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MA in Society and Culture starting in July 2024

IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for MA in Society and Culture starting in July 2024

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 16, 2024 05:42 PM IST

The deadline to apply for MA (Society and Culture) at IIT Gandhinagar is 10th February 2024.

Admissions are open at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) for its postgraduate programme in Society and Culture for the academic year starting from July 2024.

Students with bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply for this postgraduate programme.(HT Photo)
Students with bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply for this postgraduate programme.(HT Photo)

According to a press release by IIT Gandhinagar, the postgraduate programme will enable students to prepare for a variety of roles in various fields. Students with bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply for this postgraduate programme.

“The MA in Society and Culture program encourages students to develop varied perspectives on social and cultural issues, enabling a deeper understanding of different academic disciplines' interconnections,” said Prof Vikrant Jain, Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Gandhinagar.

According to the institute, various career opportunities and research options are available to the students who enrol for this course, like working with NGOs, policy think tanks, Journalism, Teaching, International PhD opportunities and much more.

For students seeking financial support, ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities’ are available for the students at IIT Gandhinagar. Students are also encouraged by the institute to present their research work at international conferences abroad and travel scholarships of up to INR 60,000 is provided, informed the media release.

The deadline to apply for MA (Society and Culture) at IIT Gandhinagar is 10th February 2024. For more information, visit the official website.

