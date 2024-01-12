BITS Pilani takes step to boost research, launches School of Interdisciplinary Research and Entrepreneurship

BITS Pilani has announced the launch of the School of Interdisciplinary Research and Entrepreneurship (SIRE), an online platform that facilitates research and innovation. BITS Pilani launches School of Interdisciplinary Research and Entrepreneurship to boost research and innovation. (Image courtesy: BITS Pilani)

According to a press release issued by the institution, SIRE seeks to create a special environment where people from diversified academic areas work together to solve difficult problems through teamwork and a mix of different kinds of research.

The release further states that SIRE will offer various interdisciplinary PhD programs, including the PhD DRIVE program.

Sanket Goel, Dean of Research and Innovation (Institute-wide) and Professor at BITS Pilani Hyderabad said that SIRE is a big step into a future filled with new ideas and collaborative initiatives.

He stated that SIRE reflects BITS Pilani's commitment to giving everyone a chance to do advanced collaborative research.

Prof. Hitesh Datt Mathur, who will be heading SIRE, said the latest offering represents an exciting frontier in fostering partnerships leading to research and entrepreneurship in multi-disciplinary areas, which is the key to the futuristic R&D landscape.

SIRE will be welcoming close to a hundred scholars into its cohort in the initial phase.

Meanwhile, SIRE will also be developing various master programs and minor programs in line with the interdisciplinary nature of the School.

The last date to apply for the PhD Drive is February 15.

(For more information, visit the official website)