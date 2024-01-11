Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results through the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022 declared at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here

The main examination was conducted on February 25, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified for the main examination will appear for Combined Civil Services Examination–II interview round. The Onscreen Certificate Verification will be done based on the documents already uploaded by the candidates before the Main Written Examination.

Direct link to check TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After Onscreen Certificate Verification, the list of eligible candidates for Oral Test will be published in the ratio of 1:2 / 1:3.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5529 posts in the organisation out of which there are 116 vacancies for which candidates will be selected in three rounds (prelims, mains and interview). There are 5413 job vacancies for which candidates will be selected in two stages (Prelims and mains). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.