Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police 2023 answer key on January 11, 2024. The answer key has been released for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Paper-II). Candidates can check the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC SI in Delhi Police 2023 answer key for Paper 2 out, download link here (Shutterstock)

The Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 was conducted on January 8, 2024 at different centres all over the country.

The objection window has opened today, January 11, 2024 and will close on January 13, 2024. Candidates will have to make payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after January 13, 2024 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC SI in Delhi Police 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.