IIT Kanpur launches eMasters degree in Data Science & Business Analytics

admissions
Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:51 PM IST

IIT Kanpur has launched eMasters degree in Data Science & Business Analytics. The last date to apply is till December 4, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has launched a new eMasters degree in Data Science and Business Analytics. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can do it through the official site of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply for January 2023 batch is till December 4, 2022.

This new eMasters degree have been launched to enhance domain expertise. The programme provides an in-depth conceptual understanding of mining and analytical techniques for predictive and descriptive analysis of data. The programme allows professionals to apply without a GATE score and helps them build expertise on cutting-edge data science tools required for business analytics. It will also prepare them to leverage data science applications for making strategic business decisions, read the press release issued by the Institute.

The programme can be completed by professional between 1 to 3 years. The experts from the Department of Economics, Department of Industrial and Management Engineering, Department of Mathematics, and Department of Computer Science & Engineering at IIT Kanpur teach this 60-credit, 12-module industry focused curriculum.

The classes of these programmes are conducted weekend-only live interactive sessions coupled with self-paced learning. The students who are professional while doing their masters will get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell and incubation centre, and alumni network.

Direct link to apply here 

iit kanpur education
