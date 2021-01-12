IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31
IIT MBA admissions 2021.(PTI file)
IIT MBA admissions 2021.(PTI file)
admissions

IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31

  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:04 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has begun the online registration process for admission to various postgraduate management (MBA) courses for the academic session 2021-22.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.

IITs will be considering the score of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) for shortlisting the candidates for their 2 years full-time MBA programme.

Direct links to apply for IIT MBA admissions 2021:

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Dhanbad

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Madras

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit admission mba admission cat exam
app
Close
e-paper
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
admissions

Delhi HC disposes petition seeking direction on nursery admission guidelines

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Rajat Vats after the petitioner expressed satisfaction with the response made by Delhi Government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.(Screengrab)
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020.(Screengrab)
admissions

KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
admissions

Delhi HC asks govt to consider representation on nursery admissions for 2021-22

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:09 PM IST
HC asks government to consider representation on nursery admissions for upcoming session
READ FULL STORY
Close
AISSEE 2021
AISSEE 2021
admissions

Sainik School Admissions 2020: Application window for class 6th, 9th closes soon

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
AISSEE 2021: The online application window for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 for class 6th and 9th admission will close on December 18.Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DU PG 2nd merit list released(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
DU PG 2nd merit list released(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
admissions

DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University PG 2nd merit list released at du.ac.in

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:47 AM IST
DU PG 2nd merit list 2020: The University of Delhi on Thursday released the second merit list for admission to postgraduate programmes. Registered candidates who are seeking admission in any of the PG programmes in DU can check the second merit list on the official website at du.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior students of Delhi University remain present at the admission help desk in North Campus by wearing masks and following all Covid-19 protocols.(PHOTO: Manoj Verma/HT)
Senior students of Delhi University remain present at the admission help desk in North Campus by wearing masks and following all Covid-19 protocols.(PHOTO: Manoj Verma/HT)
admissions

DU help desk jugglery: Online classes on, yet assisting aspirants seeking admission

By Aprajita Sharad | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 22, 2020 10:15 PM IST
Senior students of Delhi University have come forward, during the pandemic, to help the Delhi University Students Union form offline help desks to aid aspirants in the admission process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students every year used to head to colleges to look at the notice boards during admission season.(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Students every year used to head to colleges to look at the notice boards during admission season.(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
admissions

DU admissions: First round complete, but confusion prevails

By Aprajita Sharad | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 15, 2020 03:16 PM IST
Delhi University aspirants voice a plethora of problems that they have been facing since the admission process has been made completely online this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students can now take a virtual tour of DU colleges after registering themselves with the varsity, during online admission process.(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (For representational purposes only))
Students can now take a virtual tour of DU colleges after registering themselves with the varsity, during online admission process.(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (For representational purposes only))
admissions

Delhi University aspirants: Can’t go to campus? Take a virtual college tour!

By Aprajita Sharad | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 15, 2020 02:56 PM IST
DU aspirants, desirous of getting a first-hand experience of their future college can decide which college to get admitted in after taking an online tour of its campus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters wearing protective masks shop at Janpath Market to get some fashionable outfits.(Photo: Burhaan Kinu/HT)
Youngsters wearing protective masks shop at Janpath Market to get some fashionable outfits.(Photo: Burhaan Kinu/HT)
admissions

Unlock campus fashion: Students prep to unleash their vogue for session 2020

By Aprajita Sharad | Hindiustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2020 06:55 PM IST
Be it freshers or seniors, most college students are out and about shopping for a wardrobe that can rock their campus look
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many Delhi University girls are facing harassment and mental stress due to calls and messages from unknown numbers since the data leak has been reported.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purpose only))
Many Delhi University girls are facing harassment and mental stress due to calls and messages from unknown numbers since the data leak has been reported.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT (For representational purpose only))
admissions

DU data leak: Students lodge FIR yet feel unsafe and stressed

By Aprajita Sharad (Inputs by Naina Arora and Ruchika Garg) | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2020 08:00 PM IST
Delhi University students had complained of data breach when admit cards were uploaded online, and female students say that they are still feeling unsafe and stressed out. Experts suggest how they can keep themselves calm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior students of SRCC have initiated a fellowship program to assist DU aspirants in the subject of finance.(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))
Senior students of SRCC have initiated a fellowship program to assist DU aspirants in the subject of finance.(Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))
admissions

DU admissions: SRCC students roll out fellowship in finance to help aspirants

By Ruchika Garg | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2020 01:48 AM IST
The Finance and Investment Cell (FIC) of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has taken an initiative to help those students who are eager to build a career in finance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT File)
(HT File)
admissions

Jamia School Admission 2020-21: Application form released online, here’s how to apply

By Nandini | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 03:52 PM IST
Parents can now apply for admissions in Jamia Millia Islamia schools online. JMI vice chancellor Najma Akhta has launched an admission portal for receiving online applications for admission to its various schools for the session 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP