IITM Pravartak's Future Chief Technology and AI Officer Programme equips leaders with strategy, technology and AI

According to Deloitte’s Technology Trends 20241: India Perspective , India’s rapid adoption of AI, cloud and metaverse technologies is driving growth, with some of these technologies project to attain US$25.2 million ( ₹2.1 billion) by 2024, and growing 40% CAGR till 2030. Overall, India’s tech sector is expected to reach US$254 billion in FY 2024, up 3.8% year-on-year. A joint study by NASSCOM and BCG2 shows that India’s AI market is forecast to reach approximately US$17 billion by 2027, growing about 25–35% CAGR (2024–27).

The age of the traditional technologist is over. Today’s technology leaders must master technologies such as AI, cloud, generative AI, data-centre management and blockchain—driving strategic impact across industries. Mere execution no longer suffices; organisations now need visionaries who have a sound conceptual grasp of cutting-edge technologies and then leverage them to align with business goals. The Future Chief Technology & AI Officer Programme at IITM Pravartak equips senior professionals to evolve into strategic, execution-oriented leaders shaping the next wave of technological transformation.

This IITM Pravartak programme enables participants to imbibe both strategic and practical thinking in leading the digital transformation of their organisations. The programme blends live-online sessions, with campus immersions and a guided capstone project. Participants earn a certificate of completion from IITM Pravartak and gain the readiness to lead digital transformation at senior levels.

Programme highlights Live online sessions by IIT Madras faculty: Engage in weekly live-online classes led by IIT Madras faculty, ensuring conceptual clarity and strong technical foundations.

Campus immersions: Experience two enriching campus immersions at IITM Pravartak, fostering peer collaboration and direct faculty interaction.

Cutting-edge programme design: Developed by IIT Madras experts, the curriculum integrates academic rigour with practical insights to address evolving technology challenges.

Masterclasses by industry experts: Gain valuable real-world perspectives through masterclasses conducted by top industry leaders and innovators.

Guided Capstone Project: Apply learnings to a hands-on capstone project designed to simulate strategic, real-world technology challenges.

IITM Pravartak Certificate: Earn a prestigious certificate from IITM Pravartak, enhancing professional recognition and career credibility.

Global and Indian strategy context: Understand the interplay between innovation, policy frameworks and the global-Indian technology landscape to make informed decisions.

Strategic tech leadership: Build strategic thinking, decision-making and leadership capabilities essential for CTOs and senior technology professionals.

Curriculum at a glance Pillar 1: Global & Strategic Perspectives for the CTAIO in India

Gain an in-depth understanding of global technology trends, Indian regulatory frameworks and competitive strategy to prepare for the CTAIO role.

Pillar 2: Digital Transformation through Technology & Innovation

Explore how emerging technologies—AI, cloud, data centres and blockchain—drive organisational change and foster innovation-led growth.

Pillar 3: CTAIO’s Operational Leadership Excellence for Sustained Growth

Develop essential leadership capabilities: technology investment planning, governance, lifecycle management and scaling digital operations for long-term success.

Pillar 4: Closing the Gap

Bridge the divide between technological opportunity and business execution by integrating strategic technology into enterprise leadership and decision-making.

Programme Coverage The programme covers tools such as GitHub, TensorFlow, Keras or Scikit-flow, enabling leaders to design, deploy and manage advanced AI-driven technology solutions effectively.

The programme features case studies drawn from real-world experiences as well as from leading publishers. Topics include strategic planning to enable scalable enterprise architecture, transformation to digital business models, applying and integrating AI, IoT, and blockchain to different industries (automotive, applying blockchain for global supply chains), and managing and executing digital transformation by understanding cutting-edge processes such as MLOps.

Who should enrol? Directors and senior managers: Future-proof business strategies by leveraging AI and emerging technologies to drive organisational impact.

Technology specialists and consultants: Transform technical expertise into enterprise-wide, AI-powered solutions that enhance business performance.

CXOs, VPs and Co-Founders: Harness technology as a strategic growth lever to scale organisations and shape industry futures. Conclusion This programme equips leaders with AI-driven, strategic and technological vision and expertise to drive digital transformation and excel in dynamic business environments.

