IMI Kolkata offers AICTE-approved online Post Graduate Diploma in Management

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2024 12:28 PM IST

The 2 year online PGDM course offered by the institute is spanned over 4 semesters and consists of 900+ hours of learning modules.

International Management Institute (IMI Kolkata) is offering an AICTE-approved online Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM).

The programme is best suited for working professionals and individuals looking to enhance their managerial capabilities, entrepreneurs and tech-savvy professionals aiming for managerial roles. (Agencies/file)
The programme is best suited for working professionals and individuals looking to enhance their managerial capabilities, entrepreneurs and tech-savvy professionals aiming for managerial roles. (Agencies/file)

About the programme:

The 2 year online PGDM course offered by the institute is spanned over 4 semesters and consists of 900+ hours of learning modules, three campus visits with five specialisations and a capstone project.

The five specialisations are:

  • Marketing
  • IT & Analytics
  • Finance
  • Organisational Behavior & HR
  • Operations

According to the institute, the programme is best suited for working professionals and individuals looking to enhance their managerial capabilities, entrepreneurs and tech-savvy professionals aiming for managerial roles.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Must hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent (minimum 50% marks) from any UGC-Recognised University
  • Work experience is not mandatory for this programme, professional experience will be an added advantage
  • Freshers with good academic backgrounds could be considered as well

This PGDM stands out by offering a blend of online and campus-based learning, focusing on digital business strategies, and providing a comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, mentioned the official website.

On the completion of the program, participants will receive a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Online from IMI Kolkata and become a member of the IMI Kolkata alumni network.

Fee Details:

The total program fee is INR 2,65,00/-.

This includes:

Application fee: INR 2,360/-

Tuition fee: INR 2,65,000/-

According to the institute, scholarship options are available for deserving students and will be based on factors such as academic performance, work experience, and corporate nominations.

For more information, visit the official website.

