IP University launches weekend postgraduate program in mass communication

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has launched a new postgraduate program in Mass Communication in weekend mode, designed especially for working professionals. The new weekend Mass Communication postgraduate program features 60 seats, an annual fee of ₹ 95,000, and offers lateral entry for diploma holders. Applications are due by September 4.

The two-year program will be offered at the University School of Mass Communication (USMC), located at the university’s East Campus. There are 60 seats available, and the annual fee is ₹95,000, as per a statement issued by the university.

Eligibility & Admission Criteria

Bachelor’s Degree: Applicants must hold a degree in any discipline.

Selection Process:

Admission will be based on 70% weightage for marks obtained in the bachelor’s degree and 30% weightage for the interview.

How to Apply

Application form is Available on the university’s official website. Filled forms, along with a bank draft of ₹2,500 in favor of the Registrar, GGSIPU, should be submitted at the University Facility Centre, Dwarka Campus, by September 4.

Program Highlights

Weekend Mode: Ideal for working professionals and journalists who want to continue their jobs while pursuing higher studies.

Lateral Entry Option: Candidates holding a diploma in Mass Communication can take lateral entry and complete the degree in one year instead of two.

For more details, visit the official websites: www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in