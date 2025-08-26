IP University launches weekend postgraduate program in mass communication
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University launches a new weekend Mass Communication postgraduate program for professionals.
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has launched a new postgraduate program in Mass Communication in weekend mode, designed especially for working professionals.
The two-year program will be offered at the University School of Mass Communication (USMC), located at the university’s East Campus. There are 60 seats available, and the annual fee is ₹95,000, as per a statement issued by the university.
Eligibility & Admission Criteria
Bachelor’s Degree: Applicants must hold a degree in any discipline.
Selection Process:
Admission will be based on 70% weightage for marks obtained in the bachelor’s degree and 30% weightage for the interview.
How to Apply
Application form is Available on the university’s official website. Filled forms, along with a bank draft of ₹2,500 in favor of the Registrar, GGSIPU, should be submitted at the University Facility Centre, Dwarka Campus, by September 4.
Program Highlights
Weekend Mode: Ideal for working professionals and journalists who want to continue their jobs while pursuing higher studies.
Lateral Entry Option: Candidates holding a diploma in Mass Communication can take lateral entry and complete the degree in one year instead of two.
For more details, visit the official websites: www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in
