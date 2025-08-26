Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
IP University launches weekend postgraduate program in mass communication

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 07:09 pm IST

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University launches a new weekend Mass Communication postgraduate program for professionals.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has launched a new postgraduate program in Mass Communication in weekend mode, designed especially for working professionals.

The new weekend Mass Communication postgraduate program features 60 seats, an annual fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000, and offers lateral entry for diploma holders. Applications are due by September 4.
The two-year program will be offered at the University School of Mass Communication (USMC), located at the university’s East Campus. There are 60 seats available, and the annual fee is 95,000, as per a statement issued by the university.

Eligibility & Admission Criteria

Bachelor’s Degree: Applicants must hold a degree in any discipline.

Selection Process:

Admission will be based on 70% weightage for marks obtained in the bachelor’s degree and 30% weightage for the interview.

How to Apply

Application form is Available on the university’s official website. Filled forms, along with a bank draft of 2,500 in favor of the Registrar, GGSIPU, should be submitted at the University Facility Centre, Dwarka Campus, by September 4.

Program Highlights

Weekend Mode: Ideal for working professionals and journalists who want to continue their jobs while pursuing higher studies.

Lateral Entry Option: Candidates holding a diploma in Mass Communication can take lateral entry and complete the degree in one year instead of two.

For more details, visit the official websites: www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in

Get latest news on Education
Exam and College Guide
