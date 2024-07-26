ISB Executive Education's Chief Technology Officer Programme: Crafting tomorrow's tech leadership

While uncertainties continue to affect the global business terrain, India is emerging as a beacon for the rest of the world. The country is leading the global technology sector, says a recent Deloitte India Tech Trends report, which estimates an FY24 revenue of $254 billion for India's tech sector, a robust 3.8 % YoY growth. ISB Executive Education: A CTO drives innovation, oversees technological advancements, aligns tech strategies with business goals, and ensures cutting-edge solutions for growth.

India is also emerging as a key player in several key domains, including spatial computing, the industrial metaverse, cloud computing, and generative AI, with spending in the Indian information technology (IT) sector projected to reach $138.9 billion in 2024, compared to $122.6 billion last year, according to projections from Gartner. The growth is expected in all major segments, including software, devices, IT services, and data centre systems.

From startups and banking, financial services and insurance to technology, conglomerates, manufacturing and healthcare - organisations are now scouting for experienced talent to drive technology strategy, innovation, transformation and operational efficiencies in a fast-evolving digital landscape. Chief Technology Officers (CTOs)are now getting a seat at the table, with even traditional companies, including big business houses, which once looked at it as a support function, giving the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) function its rightful due.

What sets a CTO’s role apart?

In an evolving business landscape, a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) plays a defining role in driving innovation by effectively identifying and implementing the right technologies for business success. With digital transformation being at the forefront today, CTOs must be adept at helping traditional businesses transition to a digital-first ecosystem to enhance efficiency and productivity.

To sum up, the top responsibilities of a CTO include strategy, leadership, operations, innovation and collaboration. A CTO also fuels profitability by spearheading technological advancements that streamline operations, boost efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams. These innovations can also lead to sustainable practices by optimising resource usage and creating eco-friendly solutions. To achieve this, a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) needs to be effectively trained to take up such a responsible role.

Mastering tech leadership with effective training

CTOs, both experienced and aspiring, need to constantly stay on top of the learning curve to be in step with the evolving world, and a programme like the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Programme by ISB Executive Education can literally be a game changer. This transformative 24-week journey is designed to equip aspiring and existing CTOs with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to excel in their roles.

With India’s IT and business services market projected to reach US$ 19.93 billion by 2025, ISB Executive Education's Chief Technology Officer Programme can help tech leaders sharpen their skills to meet the requirements of an evolving digital age.

This programme offers an insight into the functional and strategic perspective of technology in an organisation, helping senior leaders in the tech space take innovative and sustainable decisions to further their vision as CTOs. Among the 21 modules covered by the programme include Digital Strategy and Innovation, CTO as a Strategy Catalyst, Managing an Innovation Portfolio, CTO as Technology Architect, and more.

The programme offers a transformative learning experience through the expertise of globally renowned ISB faculty. Participants experience a dynamic learning environment and engage in hands-on projects and case studies to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios. Through a combination of 100 plus pre-recorded video lectures, 3 live sessions by ISB faculty, 5 masterclasses by industry experts, 5 plus real-life case studies, 1 Capstone project and 3 Action Learning projects participants gain a comprehensive understanding of the strategic and operational dimensions of technology leadership.

Why choose ISB Executive Education?

Ranked as the No.1 B-School in India, ISB is renowned for its academic excellence and industry relevance. In research, it ranks first in India and tops in India for career services.

The ISB Executive Alumni advantage

ISB has been adjudged the best in India for its alumni network, ranking 8th globally.

Upon completion of the programme, participants receive the coveted ISB Executive Alumni status, get access to a wealth of networking opportunities, mentorship programmes, and exclusive events. With a Triple Crown accreditation and a reputation for excellence, ISB Executive Education is the ideal partner for professionals looking to accelerate their careers in technology leadership.

With the ISB Executive Alumni Status, you can join the ISB Executive Network Group on LinkedIn and the portal to become part of the 50,000+ community of senior executives and entrepreneurs across the globe.

You get an ISB email ID and a chance to be a guest speaker at ISB Executive events, besides receiving access to ISB Executive Education support teams. Access to ISB resources like podcasts, newsletters, research reports, as well as exclusive invitations to online and offline events like webinars, conferences, masterclasses, via the ISB Executive Education Network Group on LinkedIn, is also part of the package.

Who should enrol in the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) programme by ISB Executive Education?

The programme is tailored for senior professionals with minimum of 10 years' experience, including Chief Technology/Information Officers, Vice Presidents of Technology, and technology leaders across diverse industries. Whether you're looking to drive strategic tech initiatives or enhance your leadership capabilities, this programme provides the tools and insights needed to succeed in the digital age.

Programme details

Fees - INR 6,15,000 + GST

Duration – 24 weeks

Start Date – September 26, 2024

Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your career and lead tech transformation in your organisation. Enrol now and chart your path to professional excellence with ISB Executive Education Chief Technology Officer (CTO) programme.

About ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus

ISB Executive Education is collaborating with an online education provider, Emeritus, to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives ISB Executive Education the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of ISB Executive Education. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 300,000 students from over 200 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ programmes.