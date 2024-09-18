ISB launches 20-month post graduate programme in management, pledges to develop graduates into problem-solvers

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has launched a 20-month Postgraduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL) for high-potential aspirants with up to 2 years of full-time work experience. The PGP YL programme will be taught by faculty at ISB as well as other top international B-schools. (Pexels)

The full-time MBA equivalent residential management programme, which commences in mid-2025, is set to offer a comprehensive learning experience through an innovative and cutting-edge curriculum.

Additionally, the curriculum which is backed by research will include foundational business principles as well as advanced technology, data, analytics courses, and global perspectives to develop students into innovative problem solvers, a press release issued by ISB added.

The PGP YL programme will be taught by faculty at ISB as well as other top international B-schools.

It may be mentioned here that students will have to complete a mandatory two-month summer internship which is designed to provide them with practical exposure to business environments in various settings.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of ISB highlighted that the new PGP YL course has been designed to enable young professionals to step straight into roles that require business acumen alongside deep expertise in data and technology.

Furthermore, the programme would transform fresh graduates and entry-level professionals into exceptional problem solvers and innovators at the workplace, Prof Pilluta added.

Documents needed to apply:

Aspiring candidates must submit a valid GMAT, GRE, or CAT score. They will also have to submit details of their educational qualifications and work experience, if any.

Admission process:

The admission process includes a personal interview based on the students’ academic excellence, application essays, and test score performance.

Shortlisted candidates be interviewed by a panel consisting of leading industry practitioners, academicians, and ISB alumni in senior positions.

Admission fee: