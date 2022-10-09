JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has revised the JEECUP 2022 counselling dates. The counselling dates have been revised for Round 6 to Round 8. Candidates can check the new dates through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the round 6 registration have started on October 6 to October 10, 2022. The payment of registration fee and choice locking facility is till October 11 to October 12, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available on October 13 and document verification at the allotted institutes will be done from October 14 to October 16, 2022.

The Round 7 registration date will begin on October 14 to October 16, 2022 and payment of registration fee and choice filling facility will open from October 17 to October 18, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available on October 19 and document verification at the allotted institutes will be from October 20 to October 22, 2022.

The seat withdrawal window will open from October 14 to October 22, 2022. Candidates can check dates for Round 8 and other details through the official site of UPJEE.

