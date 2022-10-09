Home / Education / Admissions / JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here

JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here

admissions
Published on Oct 09, 2022 08:56 AM IST

JEECUP 2022 counselling dates have been revised. The counselling dates have been revised for Round 6 to 8. Candidates can check the official revised schedule below.

JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here
JEECUP 2022 counselling dates revised for Round 6 to 8, check here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has revised the JEECUP 2022 counselling dates. The counselling dates have been revised for Round 6 to Round 8. Candidates can check the new dates through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the round 6 registration have started on October 6 to October 10, 2022. The payment of registration fee and choice locking facility is till October 11 to October 12, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available on October 13 and document verification at the allotted institutes will be done from October 14 to October 16, 2022.

The Round 7 registration date will begin on October 14 to October 16, 2022 and payment of registration fee and choice filling facility will open from October 17 to October 18, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available on October 19 and document verification at the allotted institutes will be from October 20 to October 22, 2022.

The seat withdrawal window will open from October 14 to October 22, 2022. Candidates can check dates for Round 8 and other details through the official site of UPJEE.

Revised Schedule 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out