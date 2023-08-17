Home / Education / Admissions / JNU PG 1st merit list 2023 likely today on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 17, 2023 09:23 AM IST

JNU PG admission 2023 1st merit list likely to release today, August 17, on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to release the first merit list for admission to Postgraduate (PG) and ADOP programmes today, August 17. Candidates can download it from jnuee.jnu.ac.in, when released.

As per the tentative admission schedule for postgraduate courses, candidates have to complete pre-enrolment registrations, book slots and make payment of fee between August 17 and 21.

The second merit list is likely to release on August 25.

Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates for MA courses in foreign languages will be done on September 1. For other courses, it will be done on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

If required, JNU will publish the final merit list tentatively by September 19. For more details, check the schedule here: http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/2023/Revised_admission_schedule_for_pg_and_adop.pdf

How to check JNU PG 1st merit list 2023

  1. Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  2. Now, open the merit link for the subject you have applied.
  3. Check your selection status and download the list for future uses.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
