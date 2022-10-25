Home / Education / Admissions / JNU UG 2022 second merit list releasing tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Published on Oct 25, 2022 01:09 PM IST

JNU UG 2022 second merit list releasing tomorrow, October 26, 2022. Candidates can check the merit list through the simple steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the JNU UG 2022 second merit list on October 26, 2022. The second merit list will be available to all candidates on the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

As per the revised notice, the publication of merit lists and blocking of seats for 2nd merit list can be done from October 26 to October 28, 2022. The physical verification of admission/ registration of selected candidates will be done from November 1 to November 4, 2022.

The final merit list will release on November 9, 2022 and pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of final list will be done from November 9 to November 10, 2022. Physical verification of admission for final list of selected candidates will be done on November 14 and classes will commence on November 21, 2022.

JNU UG 2022 second merit list: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
  • Click on JNU UG 2022 second merit list link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and the merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the merit list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
