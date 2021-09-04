JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 exam date rescheduled, check date here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has rescheduled the exam date for JNVST 2021 for Class 6. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 dates has been rescheduled for the District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh State. The official notice is available on the official site on Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

The Class 6 entrance examination that was scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2021 has been rescheduled on September 26, 2021.

The official notice reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which was scheduled on 11-08-2021 is now rescheduled on 26-09-2021 for the District Sheopur and Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh State.”

The examination on August 11, 2021 was conducted on 62 exam centres across the country. A total of 2,41,7009 candidates had registered for the selection test out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres will be selected.

JNVST 2021 for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.