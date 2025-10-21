Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will close the registration process for JNVST 2026 on October 21, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Class 9, 11 admission process can find the direct link through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2026: Last date to apply today for Class 9, 11 at navodaya.gov.in, direct link here (HT File)

The selection test for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 will be conducted on February 7, 2026 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/and/or any other centre allotted by NVS.

The admit cards will be made available as per date decided by NVS in due course which will be displayed on application portal. The admit cards shall be downloaded free of cost by the candidates/parents before the conduct of Lateral Entry Selection Test.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on JNVST 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11 available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each District in a phased manner. At present, 653 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories except state of Tamil Nadu. For more related details candidates can check the offficial website of NVS.