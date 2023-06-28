JoSAA counselling 2023 registration ends today on josaa.nic.in

Online registration and choice filling for JoSAA counselling 2023, which will lead to admission at IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government Engineering colleges will be closed today, June 28. Candidates can apply till 5 pm on josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on josaa.nic.in (HT File/For representation)

On June 27, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) issued the second mock seat allotment list based on choices exercised by candidates till 5 pm on June 26.

Next, JoSAA will issue the first allotment list. It is scheduled for 10 am on June 30.

Online reporting, which includes fee payment and uploading documents, for the first round is to be completed by July 4.

How to register for JoSAA counselling 2023

Go to josaa.nic.in. Open the registration link given under candidate activity. Enter the requested information and login. Register by submitting the asked information. After registration is completed, proceed to fill and lock your choices.

JoSAA counselling 2023 will be held in six rounds, followed by CSAB counselling for NIT+ seats. Check the complete schedule here.

