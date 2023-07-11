Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow on josaa.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 03:32 PM IST

JoSAA counselling round 3 allotment result will be out on July 12, after 5 pm, on josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce round 3 seat allotment results tomorrow, July 12. Candidates who have applied for admission at IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government technical institutions through JoSAA counselling will be able to check their results after 5 pm on josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow on josaa.nic.in (File photo)
Results of the second round of counselling were announced on July 6 and admissions ended on July 10.

Online reporting, which include paying the fee, uploading documents and response by candidate to query (if required), for the second round is to be done by 5 pm on July 14, as per the JoSAA counselling schedule.

Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) are to be done between July 13 and 15.

JoSAA round 4 seat allocation result will be out on July 16.

How to check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result

  1. Go to josaa.nic.in.
  2. Now, open the round 3 allotment result link.
  3. Enter your JEE Main application number, password and login.
  4. Check and download your allotment result.

For further information, candidates can visit the official website.

