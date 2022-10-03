Home / Education / Admissions / JoSAA to announce round 3 seat allotment results today on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA to announce round 3 seat allotment results today on josaa.nic.in

Published on Oct 03, 2022 07:58 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Those who have registered for JoSAA counselling round 3 will get their results by 5 pm on josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA to announce round 3 seat allotment results today on josaa.nic.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release seat allotment result for the third round of counselling, which will lead to admissions at IITs, NITs and other participating institutions today, October 3. Those who have registered for JoSAA counselling will get their results by 5 pm on josaa.nic.in.

After declaration of JoSAA counselling 2022 round 3 results, candidates have to complete online report through fee payment, document upload, etc by October 6.

Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process (Round 3) are to be done from October 4 to 6.

How to check JoSAA round 3 Fseat allotment result

Go to the official website, josaa.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link for round 3 seat allotment result.

On the login page, enter your JEE Main login details.

Submit and view result.

This year, JoSAA counselling is being conducted in six rounds, after which registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

While JoSAA is for both IIT and NIT+ seats, CSAB is only for leftover seats of the NIT+ system.

Seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 8, 12 and 16, respectively. After that, CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
